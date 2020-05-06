Bursa-listed companies given one-month extension to submit annual reports, audited statements

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia Bhd said listed issuers are now required to issue these documents by August 31 instead of July 31. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Listed issuers with financial year ending on March 31, 2020, have been granted a one-month extension for the issuance of annual reports and annual audited financial statements.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia Bhd said they are now required to issue these documents by August 31 instead of July 31.

“The new relief measure is introduced as the exchange acknowledges the impact arising from Covid-19 and the challenges faced by listed issuers and their auditors in the preparation, review and audit of the annual reports and annual financial statements,” it said.

Bursa Malaysia said this extension would allow sufficient time for these listed issuers to prepare the annual reports and audited statements, as well as for auditors to carry out their audit engagements so that the quality and integrity of disclosures by listed issuers are not compromised despite these challenging times.

It also reminded listed issuers to comply with their continuing disclosure obligations under the Listing Requirements to make immediate announcements of any material information.

This will ensure that shareholders and investors continue to receive information in a timely manner, it added. — Bernama