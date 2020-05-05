First industry-wide electronic bank confirmation platform goes live, says MIA

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The first industry-wide electronic bank confirmation platform in Malaysia, eConfirm.my, will go live on a staggered basis throughout this month starting today, said the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA).

eConfirm.my will facilitate electronic (paperless) confirmations by local auditors, helping audit firms to eliminate the need for paper-based confirmations, expediting bank confirmations and enhancing the efficiency and security of the bank confirmation process, it said.

This will in turn support compliance with approved standards on auditing, financial reporting deadlines and practice review requirements.

Under the International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 505, “External Confirmations”, external confirmations are used for obtaining audit evidence in relation to account balances and other information from bankers, as they provide independent evidence regarding the reliability of the client’s records.

MIA chief executive officer Dr Nurmazilah Mahzan said the institute expected the platform to help resolve delays in receiving bank confirmation replies that seriously delayed the timely approval of financial statements by companies’ board of directors and hence delayed the signing of audit reports.

She said the use of electronic bank confirmations could also be a solution to such delays in audit processes that occurred during the restrictions imposed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) period and post-MCO.

The institute is advocating that audit firms sign up to use the platform to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. She said more than 100 audit firms had signed up so far to use the platform’s services.

“Seven banks have also signed up as counterparties in the electronic confirmation process, although the banks will be going live on the platform according to different schedules during May 2020,” she said. — Bernama