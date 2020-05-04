SC issues new guidelines on advertising for capital market products, services

The new guidelines will supersede existing guidelines on unit trust advertisements and promotional materials and replace certain clauses under the guidelines on private retirement schemes, the prospectus guidelines, and the guidelines on compliance function for fund management companies. — Picture from Twitter/SCMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has issued “Guidelines on Advertising for Capital Market Products and Related Services” to promote responsible advertising and encourage greater use of digital channels.

It said starting today product issuers such as recognised market operators, persons undertaking regulated activities and capital market service providers are no longer required to submit their advertisement materials to the SC, provided they comply with the requirements stipulated in the guidelines.

“The new guidelines allow advertisers greater flexibility in using a wider range of advertising platforms, including social media, messaging applications and video streaming to promote their products and services,” it said in a statement today.

It added that advertisers are reminded to always present clear, fair and balanced information to investors and ensure that the language and manner of presentation do not mislead or exploit investors.

The new guidelines will supersede existing guidelines on unit trust advertisements and promotional materials and replace certain clauses under the guidelines on private retirement schemes, the prospectus guidelines, and the guidelines on compliance function for fund management companies.

“Advertisers, who were subjected to the guidelines which have been superseded, will need to ensure that their advertisements and promotional campaigns now comply with the new guidelines.

“Other advertisers who will now fall within the remit of the new guidelines will be given a three-month grace period for familiarisation and compliance,” it said. — Bernama