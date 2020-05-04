Career fair going digital to fill the needs of job seekers

Talentbank wants to assist those seeking employment as employers would be hiring again post-movement control order and post-Covid-19. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A digital career festival will be held from May 4 to June 30 for the benefit of job seekers, especially fresh graduates.

The organiser of the Talentbank Digital Career Festival said more than 100 Best Employer Brands will be taking part in the round-the-clock virtual career fair.

Talentbank founder and chief executive officer Ben Ho said it would offer employment opportunities in Computing & IT (Tech), Sales/Business Development, Banking, Marketing, Business Management, Engineering, Accounting & Finance and many other areas.

Talentbank wants to assist those seeking employment as employers would be hiring again post-movement control order and post-Covid-19, he said in a statement here today.

This platform is entirely free for both employers and candidates.

Prospective employees and employers can check out the digital career fest at www.digitalcareerfest.com and #DigitalCareerFest. — Bernama