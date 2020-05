The logo of the Royal Bank of Scotland is seen at an office in London. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 1 — Britain’s Royal Bank of Scotland revealed today that first-quarter net profit dived almost 60 per cent as it was hurt by economic fallout from the cornavirus pandemic.

Profit after taxation hit £288 million (RM1.55 billion) in the three months to March from £707 million a year earlier, RBS said in a results statement, adding it had taken a £628 million charge on the worsening economic outlook arising from Covid-19. — AFP