Exchange operator Cboe profit beats on coronavirus-driven volatility

The exchange operator said it expects FY 2020 adjusted operating expenses to be in the range of US$419 million to US$427 million. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 1 — Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc beat market expectations for quarterly profit on Friday, earning more from clearing transactions as trading volumes increased due to market volatility during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rivals Nasdaq, Intercontinental Exchange Inc and CME Group also beat quarterly profit estimates, benefiting from increased market volatility.

“During the quarter, increased trading activity across our asset classes led to record net revenues,” said Cboe Chief Executive Officer Edward Tilly.

Its options business revenue jumped 36 per cent, while revenue from futures soared 36 per cent. Options trading volume were up 51 per cent, while futures trading volume climbed 43 per cent.

Derivatives such as options and futures are traded on Cboe’s VIX index, Wall Street’s so-called “fear gauge”, which measures the 30-day expected market volatility of the S&P 500 index.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to US$157 million (RM675 million), or US$1.42 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$94.6 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Cboe earned US$1.65 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of US$1.54, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The exchange operator said it expects FY 2020 adjusted operating expenses to be in the range of US$419 million to US$427 million.

Net revenue rose 28 per cent US$358.3 million. — Reuters