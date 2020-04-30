Norway to reduce oil output from June to December, says oil ministry

A general view of Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms in the North Sea, Norway December 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

OSLO, April 30 — Norway, Western Europe's largest oil producer, will slash its output from June to December of 2020, the oil and energy ministry said yesterday, the first time in 18 years it has joined other major producers to shore up prices.

“We will cut Norwegian production by 250,000 barrels per day in June and by 134,000 barrels per day in the second half of 2020. In addition, the start-up of production of several fields will be delayed until 2021,” Oil Minister Tina Bru said.

“Consequently, the total Norwegian production in December 2020 will be 300,000 barrels less per day than originally planned by the companies. The regulation will cease by the end of the year,” she added. — Reuters