Fed lending programmes may get more funds, but not airlines, says Treasury's Mnuchin

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at Chatham House in London, Britain, January 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 30 — US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said yesterday he is ready to invest more capital in new or expanded Federal Reserve coronavirus rescue lending programmes but is not considering more aid to struggling airlines at the moment.

Mnuchin told reporters during a video news briefing that he was deliberately holding in reserve some US$259 billion (RM1.13 trillion) from the US$2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue legislation passed in late March.

The Treasury will not use the unallocated money for direct loans to companies, nor to provide aid to specific industries, such as oil and gas producers, Mnuchin said. Instead, it would provide capital that would be leveraged through broad-based Fed lending programmes.

“I didn't want to allocate all the money up front,” Mnuchin said on a Zoom chat. “I wanted to leave some money in reserve to see how each one of these programmes did, to see if the programs needed more money and to see if we needed to do more programmes.”

From an original US$454 billion pot of money, the Treasury has allocated some US$195 billion to the Fed's Main Street Lending Programme for mid-size businesses with 500 to 10,000 employees and to a programme supporting support municipal bond markets. The programmes will offer up to US$2.3 billion worth of Fed lending capability.

Mnuchin said that was a “staggering” amount, and had already unblocked some credit markets.

“To the extent the Main Street programme becomes a success (and) it needs more capital, I would absolutely allocate more capital to that.”

He declined to say what new Fed lending programmes may be created, adding that he did not want to “prejudge” them.

Later yesterday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell described the unspent Treasury funds' role as standing in front of the Fed's losses.

“I do think we’re clearly moving into areas where there is more risk than there has been in the past,” Powell said. “And that’s okay, I think that’s what we’re supposed to do. This is a very unusual time.”

Airline money

Regarding airlines, Mnuchin said Treasury was not in discussions regarding further aid after the current round of US$25 billion in payroll assistance runs out. Airlines taking the aid must keep employees on their payrolls through September 30, and Mnuchin said there was no consideration to changing that rule.

“I think this money was critical to keep these airlines together, which was important for national security,” Mnuchin said. “I think we've struck the right balance of both payroll support, as well as offering them lending facilities which will also create additional liquidity.”

He reiterated that he did not consider aid to the airlines, nor to any other companies as a bailout.

During the last crisis, the Treasury's Troubled Asset Relief program turned an overall profit on investments in banks and automakers, but Mnuchin said profit was not the objective in the coronavirus relief efforts. Grant programs were never meant to be recouped, but Treasury hoped not to lose money on loan programmes.

“So, what I would say is if we look at this, we think there are certain scenarios where we'll get our money back, there are certain scenarios where we'll lose all of our money and there are certain scenarios where we'll make money,” he said.

As small businesses and nonprofit groups scramble for a second, US$310 billion round of forgivable payroll loans, Mnuchin also said that a third round of funding was not under discussion for the Paycheck Protection Programme.

“There haven't been any discussions about a re-up,” Mnuchin said of the programme

The US$310 billion, along with US$350 billion in small business disaster loans approved last week by Congress, would provide substantial support to small businesses, he added.

Larger companies are continuing to return payroll loan funds following new Treasury guidance that largely excludes publicly traded firms, Mnuchin said. He did not offer a figure on the amount of returned money. — Reuters