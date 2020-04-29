SME entrepreneurs need to seize opportunities offered by the govt during MCO

Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the stimulus package would assist ailing SMEs. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need to seize the oppotunities offered by the government during the Movement Control Period (MCO) through the additional Prihatin SME Economic Stimulus package worth RM10 bilion.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the stimulus package that include special Prihatin grant for micro business and wage subsidy programme will assist SMEs to remain resilient in facing the Covid-19 crisis.

“At the same time, entrepreneurs need to have the capacity to change business strategies and revolving capital as well as increase promotions and presence through the social media or in whatever online or e-commerce platform.

“This is also the best time to acquire knowledge and improve whatever documentation and companies’ accounts as these are among the weaknesses that have been detected,” she said this in an interview with Bernama Radio titled “Government is committed to assist entrepreneurs and women cooperatives” here today.

She said the ministry is also undertaking various efforts in organising courses and online motivation such as Business Coaching by Institut Keusahawanan Negara (Insken).

She added that all knowledge sharing is comprehensive with the information by trained lecturers as well as leading experienced SME entrepreneurs on how to weather the tough business environment.

At the same time, she said the ministry is also offering financing scheme through Tekun Nasional, the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM) and Uda Holdings Bhd to assist entrepreneurs impacted by the Covid-19.

“In Tekun Nasional we have an allocation of RM80 million that can benefit 13,300 women entrepeneurs and provide fund up to RM10,000 for applicant that meet the simple application conditions,” she said.

As to date, she said, Tekun Nasional has received 3,475 applications from SME entrepreneurs including 1,762 women entrepreneurs involving an approved fund of RM14 million.—Bernama