Hong Kong stocks finish higher for third day

There has been mild optimism due to signs the virus was easing.

HONG KONG, April 29 — Hong Kong stocks rose for a third straight day today, in line with an Asia-wide advance fuelled by optimism as several countries begin to lift strict lockdown measures with the coronavirus showing signs of easing.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.28 per cent, or 67.63 points, to close at 24,643.59.

China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.44 per cent, or 12.42 points, to 2,822.44, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country’s second exchange lost 0.10 percent, or 1.82 points, to 1,730.74. — AFP