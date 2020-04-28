US goods trade deficit rises as auto exports tumble

The view from one of the ship-to-shore cranes at Wando Welch Terminal operated by the South Carolina Ports Authority in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, US May 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 28 — The US goods trade deficit widened in March amid a collapse in exports of motor vehicles and parts, but overall imports continued to decline likely as the novel coronavirus outbreak disrupted the flow of goods.

The Commerce Department said today the goods trade gap increased 7.2 per cent to US$64.2 billion (RM280 billion) last month. While the smaller import bill is a positive in the calculation of gross domestic product, declining imports mean less inventory accumulation, which could offset trade’s contribution to GDP.

The government is scheduled tomorrow to publish its snapshot of first-quarter GDP. According to a Reuters survey of economists, GDP probably contracted at a 4.0 per cent annualised rate in the first three months of the year, which would be the steepest rate of decline since the Great Recession.

The economy grew at a 2.1 per cent rate in the fourth quarter, with trade adding 1.51 percentage points to GDP.

States and local governments have issued “stay-at-home” or “shelter-in-place” orders affecting more than 90 per cent of Americans to control the spread of Covid-19, the potentially lethal respiratory illness caused by the virus, and almost shutting down the country. About 26.5 million people have filed for unemployment benefits since March 21.

Economists believe the economy entered recession in March. The National Bureau of Economic Research, the private research institute regarded as the arbiter of US recessions, does not define a recession as two consecutive quarters of decline in real GDP, as is the rule of thumb in many countries. Instead, it looks for a drop in activity, spread across the economy and lasting more than a few months.

In March, goods imports dropped 2.4 per cent to US$191.9 billion after decreasing 2.5 per cent in February. Goods imports tumbled 9.6 per cent in March from a year ago. There were sharp decreases in imports of consumer goods and motor vehicles and parts. Imports of food, industrial supplies and capital goods rose last month.

Exports of goods tumbled 6.7 per cent to US$127.6 billion in March. There was a broad decline in exports last month, with shipments of industrial supplies dropping 7.5 per cent and motor vehicles and parts plummeting 17.8 per cent.

The Commerce Department also reported today that retail inventories jumped 0.9 per cent in March after dropping 0.4 per cent in February. Motor vehicle and parts inventories surged 5.1 per cent after falling 0.9 per cent in the prior month.

Retail inventories, excluding motor vehicles and parts, the component that goes into the calculation of GDP, plunged 1.3 per cent last month after slipping 0.2 per cent in February. Wholesale inventories dropped 1.0 per cent in March after falling 0.6 per cent in the prior month. — Reuters