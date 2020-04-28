Ringgit opens easier against US dollar

At the opening, the local unit however, traded mostly higher against other major currencies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The ringgit opens easier against the US dollar today in tandem with the decline in global crude oil prices.

At 9.02 am, the local unit decreased marginally to 4.3550/3650 versus the greenback from 4.3530/3630 at yesterday’s close.

The international benchmark Brent Crude went below US$20 a barrel on concerns about ample storage and the global economy.

Brent Crude was trading 0.6 per cent lower at US$19.87 as mounting concerns over scarce storage capacity especially in the United States and global economic doldrums brought about by Covid-19 pandemic.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd said the research firm find it rather uneasy as the US remains the apex contributor to the global Covid-19 figures.

At the opening, the local unit however, traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0673/0759 from 3.0672/0754 at Monday’s close but strengthened against yen to 4.0591/0688 from 4.0610/0715.

Vis-a-vis the pound, the ringgit rose to 5.4120/4261 from 5.4121/4254 while against the euro, it improved o 4.7169/7290 from 4.7221/7347 yesterday. — Bernama