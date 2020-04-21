US existing home sales drop 8.5pc in March, say realtors

Real estate signs advertise new homes for sale in multiple new developments in York County, South Carolina, US, February 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 21 — US home sales fell sharply last month as shutdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic were implemented, according to industry data released today.

Sales of existing homes dropped 8.5 per cent compared to February to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.27 million, according to the National Association of Realtors, which said more declines are likely in coming months.

Home prices continued to rise, however, increasing to a median of US$280,600, NAR said, which is eight per cent higher than a year ago.

The data are based on completed home purchases that are weeks in the making, so it is possible some sales were simply delayed.

“More temporary interruptions to home sales should be expected in the next couple of months, though home prices will still likely rise,” NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement.

Sales fell nationwide but the drop-off was most pronounced in the West where home sales plunged 13.6 per cent, while in the South the decline was 9.1 per cent, NAR said.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics warns that “April will be much worse” since it will reflect more widespread lockdowns in a key sector for the US economy, and rising unemployment will have a major impact.

“We remain hopeful that many transactions have been deferred rather than cancelled — homes usually aren’t impulse purchases — but the pool of potential buyers has shrunk as jobs have evaporated,” he said in an analysis of the data.

The supply of housing on the market — which has been dwindling for months — increased to 3.4 months from 3.0 months in February, which could be expected to help tamp down prices.

But Yun said the pandemic may cause fewer sellers to list their homes “which will limit buyer choices.”

NAR noted an increase in virtual home tours and e-signings, as realtors adapt to the limitations imposed by efforts to contain the virus. — AFP