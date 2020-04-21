Oil hits two-decade lows on low demand, storage woes

A pump jack operates at a well site near Guthrie, Oklahoma September 2015. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 21 — Benchmark Brent and US oil futures for June delivery plunged to around two-decade lows today, a day after US May futures sank into negative territory for the first time in history as demand tumbled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Brent for June delivery, the front-month contract, fell to as low as US$18.10, its lowest since November 2001. At 1400 GMT, it was down 20 per cent at US$20.47.

The June contract for US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 23.7 per cent to US$15.59, after hitting its lowest since 1999.

WTI for May delivery, a contract in which trading turnover is much lower ahead of its expiry later today, rose to US$1.30, after plunging below US$0 for the first time ever yesterday and settling at negative US$37.63 a barrel.

With the market oversupplied and storage facilities already brimming, holders of the May contract were in the unprecedented position of having to pay those taking the crude.

The main US storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI is expected to be full within weeks.

US President Donald Trump today called on the government to make funds available to the US oil and gas industry, calling yesterday’s crash a “financial squeeze” and mooting a halt to Saudi imports.

Opec and its allies, including Russia, have announced sweeping cuts in production, amounting to almost 10 per cent of global supplies. But with economies virtually at a standstill due to coronavirus lockdowns, demand has dropped as much as 30 per cent.

“With no more generous production cuts announced and as the last remaining storage facilities get filled to the top with oil, we can expect to see such huge swings in oil prices from now on,” Louise Dickson of consultancy Rystad Energy said.

“The mild daily changes in the oil price that we were used to some months ago may now become luxuries of another era.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today said leading global oil producers could hold talks again to discuss their output deal further if needed.

Top oil exporter and de facto Opec leader Saudi Arabia said today it was ready to take extra measures to stabilise oil markets along with other producers.

US crude inventories were expected to rise by about 16.1 million barrels in the week to April 17 after posting the biggest one-week build in history, five analysts polled by Reuters found.

The American Petroleum Institute is set to release its data at 4.30pm. (2030 GMT) today. — Reuters