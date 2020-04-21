Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-morning

At 11.01am, the key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 25.09 points to 1,388.03 from 1,413.12 at yesterday’s close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning due to profit-taking activities, in tandem with the downtrend on the regional stock market following concerns over the collapsed in the US oil prices, dealers said.

At 11.01am, the key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 25.09 points to 1,388.03 from 1,413.12 at yesterday’s close.

The key index opened 5.89 points lower at 1,407.23.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 777 to 105, while 206 counters were unchanged, 824 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.22 billion shares worth RM1.24 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank slipped eight sen to RM7.61, TNB fell 22 sen to RM12.38, Public Bank lost 26 sen to RM15.90, IHH Healthcare went down nine sen to RM5.14 while Petronas Chemicals dipped 17 sen to RM5.55.

Among the actives today, Lambo and AirAsia X eased half-a-sen each to 1.5 sen and 12 sen, respectively, MSM Malaysia decreased two sen to 58 sen while NETX Holdings was flat at one sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 187.72 points weaker at 9,636.19, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 206.13 points to 10,635.19, and the FBMT 100 Index shed 180.22 points to 9,522.58.

The FBM Ace lost 201.13 points to 4,312.50 and the FBM 70 dropped 249.08 points to 11,396.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index erased 3.35 points to 117.47, the Financial Services Index dipped 222.35 points to 12,502.48 and the Plantation Index declined 115.63 points to 6,240.32. ― Bernama