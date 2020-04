The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US, November 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 21 — Brent North Sea crude slumped to under US$20 per barrel today, reaching the lowest level for more than 18 years as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand.

Europe’s benchmark oil contract reached US$18.10 per barrel before shooting back up to US$21.51 in volatile trading. — AFP