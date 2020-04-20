Fama assists 1,120 farmers market produce to avoid dumping

Customers observe social distancing guidelines as they do their shopping at the Shah Alam wet market March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 20 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) has aided 1,120 farmers to market their produce and overcome dumping of their harvest since the movement control order (MCO) began on March 18 until yesterday.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said the farmers sold their produce to 45 Controlled Fresh Market (PST) outlets; 321 Agrobazaar Kedai Rakyat (AKR) and 115 Agrobazaar Rakyat (ABR) operating throughout the country for RM6.85 million.

He said 1,420 entrepreneurs under Fama were also involved to ensure the supply of food reaches consumers who also made orders for 38,091 deliveries.

“The issue of dumping which took place, were isolated cases and we have taken the appropriate measures to assist all farmers to protect their interest.

“We also want to ensure the food supply chain is not disrupted and would continue to ensure the goods reach consumers,” he told reporters after visiting Fama’s Operation Centre here today.

He said from March 18 to yesterday, PST outlets recorded RM10 million in sales while AKR gross RM4 million and ABR generated RM3.7 million.

Ahmad said Fama is also improving its food distribution during MCO and it is streamlining its online and offline sales via Agrobazaars and selected network outlets.

“All farmers should use Fama’s Operation Centre nationwide for contact and channel problems relating to marketing their products,” he said. — Bernama