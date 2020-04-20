AirAsia counters top picks after flight resumption announcement

As at 3.31pm, AirAsia Group Bhd rose 8.5 sen to 87 sen with 151.61 million shares changing hands, while its long-haul arm, AirAsia X Bhd, increased by four sen to 12 sen with a sum of 440.99 million shares transacted. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — AirAsia counters emerged as among the most active stocks on Bursa Malaysia today after the low-cost carrier announced it will resume its scheduled domestic flights, beginning with Malaysia on April 29, 2020.

On Friday, AirAsia said beside Malaysia, the airline would also resume its domestic flight in Thailand and the Philippines on May 1, 2020, followed by India on May 4, 2020 and Indonesia on May 7, 2020, subject to approval from authorities.

“The resumption of services will first be for key selected domestic routes, which will be increased gradually to include international destinations once the situation improves and governments lift borders and travel restrictions,” it said.

AirAsia Group president (airlines) Bo Lingam said AirAsia has undertaken a thorough review of its guest handling procedures both on the ground and onboard in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been working closely with the airport authorities to ensure that all the relevant precautionary measures are in place to ensure a safe, pleasant and comfortable journey for everyone,” he said. — Bernama