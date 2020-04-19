Denmark increases economic support to businesses hit by lockdown

Denmark Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen — Image via Facebook

COPENHAGEN, April 19 — Denmark's government announced around 100 billion Danish crowns (RM63.55 billion) worth of measures yesterday to support businesses struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

The measures include direct economic aid to businesses, state-guaranteed loans and extended deadlines for tax payments, the government said.

“With this agreement, we are sending 100 billion crowns to companies to help them and their employees get through this,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen told state broadcaster DR.

The extra liquidity comes on top of an already announced 287 billion crowns worth of measures for businesses, including direct aid packages that will cost the state more than 60 billion crowns. — Reuters