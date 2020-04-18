KLCI futures to see tight range trading next week

Turnover for the week improved to 47,648 lots from 42,244 lots in the previous week, while open interest widened to 36,327 contracts versus 28,899 contracts previously. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives is likely to trade in a tight range next week, taking a cue from the underlying cash market.

Bank Islam chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said there could be some profit taking next week as investors would want to lock in their gains, especially given the recent sell off.

He said 1,400 points seemed to be the psychological support level.

“It should linger around this level next week, as investors would weigh on the incoming weak economic data and hope for a reopening of the economy,” he told Bernama.

Upcoming economic data include the weekly jobless claims in the United States (US), Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) indices (from the US, United Kingdom, Eurozone, Japan), US Consumer Sentiment Index as well as China’s central bank’s decision on its one-year Loan Prime Rate and five-year Loan Prime Rate.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, spot month April 2020 rose 51.5 points to 1,407.5, May 2020 increased 53.5 points to 1,402, June 2020 advanced 53.0 points to 1,394.5 and September 2020 edged up 52.5 points to 1,387.5.

Turnover for the week improved to 47,648 lots from 42,244 lots in the previous week, while open interest widened to 36,327 contracts versus 28,899 contracts previously.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the FBM KLCI was 49.84 points firmer at 1,407.34 from 1,357.5 previously. — Bernama­