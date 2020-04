The name of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is displayed at the entrance in Hong Kong, China January 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, April 17 — Hong Kong stocks finished higher today after official data in China showed the coronavirus pandemic had not hit economic growth as badly as some had feared.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.6 per cent, or 373.55 points, at 24,380.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7 per cent, or 18.56 points, to 2,838.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange finished up 0.3 per cent, or 5.89 points, to 1,750.28. — AFP