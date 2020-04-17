China March industrial output falls 1.1pc y/y, better than forecast; Q1 investment slides 16.1pc

Retail sales dived 15.8 per cent in March, worse than analysts' expectations for a 10 per cent drop. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, April 17 ― China's industrial output fell a less steeper-than-expected 1.1 per cent in March from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed today, as the coronavirus crisis and strict containment measures severely disrupted the world's second-largest economy.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected industrial output to fall by 7.3 per cent in March, moderating somewhat after plunging 13.5 per cent in the first two months of the year.

Retail sales dived 15.8 per cent in March, worse than analysts' expectations for a 10 per cent drop. They had tumbled 20.5 per cent in the first two months as authorities locked down much of the country, consumers shunned crowded places and many shops and restaurants closed.

Fixed asset investment dropped 16.1 per cent in January-March, worse than a forecast 15.1 per cent drop. The gauge had sunk 24.5 per cent in the first two months, the first contraction on record.

Private sector fixed-asset investment, which accounts for 60 per cent of the country's total investment, declined 18.8 per cent in the first quarter of this year, compared with a 26.4 per cent fall in January-February.

While China has largely brought the virus outbreak under control, officials are worried about a possible second wave of infections and analysts warn it could take months before the economy recovers to normal levels. ― Reuters