Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning with the key index stayINGd above the 1,400 level, backed by buying support in index-linked counters amid positive regional sentiment.

At 11.02am, key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) soared 24.09 points to 1,410.62 from 1,386.53 at yesterday’s close.

The barometer index moved between 1,395.55 and 1,410.79.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 685 to 133, while 295 counters were unchanged, 791 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.69 billion shares worth RM1.12 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained 15 sen to RM7.73, Tenaga chalked up 46 sen to RM12.70, Public Bank increased 12 sen to RM16.06, IHH Healthcare added four sen to RM5.27, Petronas Chemicals edged up 24 sen to RM5.64, while Maxis was flat at RM5.46.

Among the actives today, Lambo was flat at two sen, AirAsia X bagged 1.5 sen to eight sen, Mtouched inched up half-a-sen to eight sen, Dagang Nexchange added one sen to 16.5 sen, while AirAsia rose seven sen to 79 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 169.91 points lower at 9,794.91, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 186.98 points to 10,862.58, and the FBMT 100 Index increased 165.44 points to 9,678.39.

The FBM Ace appreciated 72.13 points to 4,496.73 and the FBM 70 garnered 198.55 points to 11,585.82.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index bagged 3.13 points to 118.94, the Financial Services Index gained 216.45 points to 12,662.12 and the Plantation Index improved 50.55 points to 6,330.02. ― Bernama