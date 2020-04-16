Stanchart commits US$1b to finance companies helping to tackle Covid-19

Standard Chartered has announced it will commit US$1 billion of financing for companies that provide goods and services to help the fight against Covid-19. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 – Standard Chartered (StanChart) has announced it will commit US$1 billion of financing for companies that provide goods and services to help the fight against Covid-19 and those planning the switch into making products that are in high demand to fight the global pandemic.

StanChart chief executive officer of corporate, commercial and institutional banking Simon Cooper said there is a cost for companies to switch into these hugely in-demand items and the group wants to help and give the manufacturers as well as service providers the support they need.

“We intend to provide, at preferential rates, at least USD1 billion of financing to those companies in the form of loans, import/export finance or the working capital facilities that they use for day-to-day business operations to help them tool up, and help existing manufacturers get their products to market,” Simon said in a statement.

Companies in scope include manufacturers and distributors in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare providers, as well as non-medical companies that have volunteered to add this capability to their manufacturing output.

The products include ventilators, face masks, protective equipment, sanitisers and other consumables.

He also added that the group are trying to identify companies that may wish to switch into or add antivirus products to their output, but haven’t indicated that they will do so at this stage.

Malaysian manufacturers and service providers of goods and services contributing to the fight against Covid-19 can contact Standard Chartered Malaysia at [email protected] to find out how they can apply for the financing initiative. — Bernama