MCO: Msian steel industry federation develops SOP as members resume operations

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The Malaysian Iron and Steel Industry Federation (MISIF) has developed a standard operating procedure (SOP) for its members after they received permission from the government to resume operations during the movement control order (MCO) period.

In a statement today, MISIF said the SOP would be a source of reference for members as they comply with the prevailing requirements set by the Health Ministry and guidelines by other relevant enforcement agencies.

“This SOP serves as a guide to MISIF members on the recommended health and safety precautions, and measures that should be adopted to mitigate or to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on employees and visitors within the premises,” it said.

The federation said its members, upon getting the green light to resume operations, submitted their applications to the Ministry of International and Trade Industry (MITI) for official approval.

“MISIF is thankful to the government for recognising the Malaysian iron and steel industry as among the additional critical economic sectors that could be allowed to operate in phases.

“The iron and steel industry supports and complements other major industry sectors well, namely construction, electrical & electronics, oil & gas, automotive, machinery & equipment, aerospace, furniture and transportation,” it said.

MISIF said the federation and its members are enthusiastic and ever ready to support and cooperate with the government in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuring the sustainability of the country’s economy, post-MCO and Covid-19. — Bernama