Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

Among the heavyweights, Maybank trimmed four sen to RM7.60, IHH Healthcare shed three sen to RM5.20, Petronas Chemicals contracted six sen to RM5.36, while Maxis and Public Bank were flat at RM5.30 and RM15.84 respectively.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning with the key index remained in the weak territory, dragged down by selling in index-linked counters amid downward pattern seen on the regional market performances.

At 11.05am, key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 5.41 points to 1,382.38 from 1,387.79 at yesterday's close.

The barometre index moved between 1,378.3 and 1,385.85.

However, on the broader market, gainers led losers 357 to 256, while 352 counters were unchanged, 939 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.89 billion shares worth RM75.41 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank trimmed four sen to RM7.60, IHH Healthcare shed three sen to RM5.20, Petronas Chemicals contracted six sen to RM5.36, while Maxis and Public Bank were flat at RM5.30 and RM15.84 respectively.

Tenaga, however, rose six sen to RM12.30.

Among the actives today, Xidelang added one sen to eight sen, and Bumi Armada inched up half-a-sen to 18 sen while Lambo, Netx and Hibiscus were all flat at two sen, 1.5 sen and 47.5 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 16 points lower at 9,593.5, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 22.26 points to 10,624.14, and the FBMT 100 Index declined 19.87 points to 9,485.54.

However, the FBM Ace appreciated 22.7 points to 4,330.49 and the FBM 70 garnered 47.64 points to 11,358.71.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.32 of-a-point to 115.05, the Financial Services Index decreased 17.91 points to 12,399.79 and the Plantation Index lost 42.55 points to 6,244.08. — Bernama