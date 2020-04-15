Wall Street tumbles on gloomy economic data, bank earnings

A trader puts on his jacket on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in New York, US, March 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Apr 15 — Wall Street’s main indexes slid 2 per cent on Wednesday, as a record drop in retail sales and dour first-quarter earnings reports lent weight to forecasts for the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression.

US retail sales plunged 8.7 per cent in March, setting up consumer spending for its worst decline in decades, while a separate survey showed manufacturing activity in New York state plunged in April to its lowest in the series’ history.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc fell between 2.2 per cent and 4.6 per cent as they joined JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co in setting aside billions to cover potential loan losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

The banking subsector declined 5.2 per cent, falling for the third straight day.

“Investors need a strong stomach to stick with stocks through some bad earnings reports in the coming days, weeks and months,” said David Trainer, chief executive officer of investment research firm New Constructs in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Earnings and coronavirus are tightly intertwined and the more progress there is on coronavirus, the sooner economic activity resumes and earnings rebound.”

Analysts expect earnings for S&P 500 firms to slide 12.3 per cent in the first quarter, while the International Monetary Fund has predicted the global economy would shrink 3 per cent in 2020, its sharpest downturn since the Great Depression.

The benchmark S&P 500 has climbed about 26 per cent from its March trough, lifted by a raft of US monetary and fiscal stimulus and on early signs that coronavirus cases were peaking in some hotspots, but the index is still down about 18 per cent from its record high.

The main indexes surged on Tuesday on hopes the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns. However, New York later sharply raised its official virus death toll to more than 10,000.

“Overall it feels like we’re pricing in closer to a ‘V-shaped’ recovery at the moment, but it’s clearly difficult to disentangle the impact that the extraordinary support from the authorities is having,” said Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank.

At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 558.11 points, or 2.33 per cent, at 23,391.65, the S&P 500 was down 71.28 points, or 2.50 per cent at 2,774.78. The Nasdaq Composite was down 178.63 points, or 2.10 per cent, at 8,337.11.

J.C. Penney Co Inc slumped 25.7 per cent as sources said the retailer was exploring filing for bankruptcy protection after the virus outbreak upended its turnaround plans.

The biggest U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc rose 2.8 per cent as it maintained its 2020 profit outlook at a time when major companies have withdrawn forecasts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Energy stocks slipped 5.5 per cent, the most among the S&P sectors as oil prices tumbled after reports suggested persistent oversupply and collapsing global demand.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 11.89-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 6.69-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded four new highs and nine new lows. — Reuters