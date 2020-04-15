Bursa Malaysia, Shenzen stock exchange collaboration will broaden opportunities in investment

File photo of Chairman of Bursa Malaysia Datuk Shireen Ann Zaharah Muhiudeen speaking at the Invest Malaysia 2019 conference in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) have sealed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to broaden opportunities in investment and facilitate further cross-border collaboration between the two countries.

Both parties welcomed the collaboration through a virtual signing ceremony held in the presence of Bursa Malaysia chairman Datuk Shireen Ann Zaharah Muhiudeen and SZSE chairman Wang Jianjun.

Under the MoU, both exchanges will collaborate on several areas of mutual interest that are aimed to strengthen the tie and promote the flow of investment between the two countries, Bursa Malaysia said in a statement today.

It will include the facilitation to display mutual benchmark indices in the respective markets and joint promotion of the indices and their constituents to enhance the visibility and profile of both the Malaysian and Chinese markets.

“This is a positive development for us that will further develop the internationalisation of our marketplace. We look forward to working together with SZSE to bring even further value for our domestic and global investors,” Shireen said.

This collaboration will be initiated with Bursa Malaysia and SZSE hosting a joint virtual seminar titled “China-Malaysia Electronic Industry Cooperation” at the end of April.

The seminar will highlight the significance of the electronics industries in both markets and their roles in a new era of digitalisation amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0).

“Moving forward, I’m keen to see more public listed companies adopt new technology platforms to promote their businesses globally.

“Therefore, one of the first steps we will look into is the virtual panel discussion on Supply Chain for the Belt and Road Initiative with Malaysian companies,” Shireen said.

The MoU also includes a plan for joint market promotion, information sharing, developments in people and technology, as well as other forms of cooperation in business development for the benefit of both exchanges. — Bernama