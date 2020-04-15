AmInvest wins Malaysia’s best pension fund manager award

File photo of Ambank group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir, November 9, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — AmInvestment Bank’s fund management arm, AmInvest, has been awarded a second consecutive win as Malaysia’s Best Pension Fund Manager by Asia Asset Management at its 2020 Best of the Best Awards.

The awards recognise the most outstanding players in the funds management business in Asia.

Asia Asset Management had assessed AmInvest over three-year and five-year periods on how it has managed its domestic pension mandates and Private Retirement Scheme (AmPRS), the size of these mandates and returns against relevant benchmarks, as well as investor education initiatives undertaken.

“We have been managing funds for 39 years now, and our team’s ability to identify investment opportunities in an ever-changing market environment has been key in helping our investors to grow their retirement portfolios,” AmBank group chief executive officer Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said in a statement today.

AmInvest’s pension business has been on an upward trend throughout the years.

Over the last five years as at December 2019, AmInvest’s pension mandates and AmPRS funds’ assets under management have grown by 28 per cent or around RM3.1 billion.

“We offer one of the most diverse ranges of retirement solutions in the market in terms of asset classes comprising nine AmPRS funds for Malaysian investors to choose from according to their respective retirement needs, goals and risk tolerance,” said AmInvestment Bank Bhd chief executive officer Seohan Soo.

Throughout the years, AmInvest has received various awards for its expertise as well as capabilities in managing pension funds.

Asia Asset Management is a publication based in Hong Kong which provides news on the Asian asset management industry. — Bernama