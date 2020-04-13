Saudi Arabia cuts May crude prices to Asia by US$4.2 per barrel

Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference in Manama, Bahrain March 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, April 13 — Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco has set the May price for its Arab light crude oil to Asia at a discount of US$7.3 (RM31.57) to the Oman/Dubai average, down US$4.2 a barrel from April, according to a document seen by Reuters today.

It has raised the May OSP of its Arab light crude oil to the United States to a discount of US$0.75 per barrel versus ASCI, up US$3 a barrel from April, according to the document.

Aramco left its OSP for Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe unchanged from April at a discount of US$10.25 per barrel to ICE Brent. — Reuters