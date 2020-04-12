Ride-hailing app offers delivery services to boost taxi drivers’ earnings

PICKnGO app is offering users delivery service options to boost drivers’ earnings during the movement control order period. ― Picture via Facebook/PicknGo

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Taxi-oriented ride-hailing PICKnGO app is offering users delivery service options to boost drivers’ earnings during the movement control order (MCO) period.

PICK N GO Sdn Bhd executive director Valerie Chan said taxi drivers had been finding it hard to make ends meet following the implementation of the MCO in March.

She said PICKnGO has now allowed its app users to book the ride as a delivery service, which helps business owners and customers to pick up their groceries or essential items from designated locations.

“This new service would provide additional revenue for taxi drivers to earn a living in these challenging times through their delivery operations; a customer would only need to book a ride through the application and leave a relevant remark at the message section of the app,” she said in a statement today.

Chan said the company had adopted a contactless and cashless payment system using the app to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We have advised all our drivers to take extra precautions by wearing a face mask while on duty and have hand sanitisers in their vehicles; we also urge passengers to wear a mask while riding in the taxi,” she added.

Launched in 2017, PICKnGO connects users of the app to approximately 10,000 taxi drivers in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama