Sunway set to raise up to RM2b via note programme

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Sunway Bhd has established a commercial paper/ medium-term note programme (CP/MTN Programme) of RM2 billion in nominal value.

The group today lodged all required information and relevant documents related to the CP/MTN programme with the Securities Commission, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

“The proceeds from the CP/MTN programme will be utilised to finance the investment activities, capital expenditure, working capital requirements, general corporate purposes (including but not limited to future operating expenses and financing expenses,” said the conglomerate, which is involved in businesses ranging from property development to manufacturing.

The programme has a tenure of seven years from the date of first issuance, which is expected to be by the end of this quarter.

Malaysian Rating Corporation Bhd has given the programme an indicative rating of MARC-1/ AA-.

Sunway said it would redeem the CP/MTN at 100 per cent of their nominal value on the respective maturity dates.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd is the sole principal adviser, lead arranger and lead manager for programme. — Bernama