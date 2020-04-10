Newly-appointed chairman Ahmad Jazlan makes official visit to MPOB

Machang Member of Parliament Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub is the new Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) chairman. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Newly-appointed Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub undertook an official visit to the MPOB yesterday.

The Machang Member of Parliament was briefed on the progress of MPOB’s research and operations as well as the development of the country’s oil palm industry by the board’s director-general Dr Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir.

“With his wealth of knowledge and experience, Ahmad Parveez is confident that Ahmad Jazlan will lead the MPOB board to greater heights, particularly in the sustainable development of the palm oil industry,” it said in a statement today.

Ahmad Jazlan appointment on a two-year term basis, effective April 2, was announced by the Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Khairuddin Aman Razali on April 8, 2020.

A holder of Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of West Scotland, United Kingdom, Ahmad Jazlan had also served at the Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development from 2015 to 2018 as well as the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board chairman from 2015 to 2018. — Bernama