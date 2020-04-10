Canadian banks to hand out interest-free loans to small businesses

The snow-covered Scotiabank logo at the Bank of Nova Scotia headquarters in Toronto in this file picture. — Reuters pic

TORONTO, April 10 — Small and medium-sized businesses in Canada that have been affected by the coronavirus crisis were able to begin enrolling in a programme to apply for interest-free loans of up to C$40,000 (RM123,843) yesterday, according to the Canadian Bankers' Association.

As part of a number of measures announced by the federal government, the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program enables qualifying small businesses to apply online through their current lenders for the loans, a quarter of which is forgivable if repaid by Dec. 31, 2022.

Scotiabank has so far approved the loans for 3,750 customers, over C$150 million, the bank said in an e-mailed statement yesterday.

In March, the “big six” lenders — Royal Bank of Canada , TD Bank, Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal, CIBC and National Bank of Canada — announced a coordinated effort to offer mortgage relief to customers suffering pay disruption as businesses grind to a halt. — Reuters