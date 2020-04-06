Trump economic adviser: White House considering US Treasury coronavirus bond

Larry Kudlow said the bonds would be a 'long-term investment'. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 6 — White House advisers have been discussing the possibility of a coronavirus-related US Treasury bond, President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC today.

Kudlow said this is a time to sell bonds to raise cash for the coronavirus relief efforts and he thought a “war bond” was a great idea.

“This would be a long-term investment into the future of American health, safety and the economy,” he told CNBC in an interview. “From my standpoint, technical considerations aside, I think the concept is exactly right.”

— Reuters