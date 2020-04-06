PHB, MAM announce interim income distribution

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Pelaburan Hartanah Bhd (PHB) - the sponsor of Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera (AHB) - and Maybank Asset Management Sdn Bhd (MAM) have announced an interim income distribution for AHB at 2.60 sen a unit for the six-month period ended March 31, 2020, for the first 500,000 units held by the unit holders.

This consists of a basic income distribution of 2.30 sen a unit and a bonus distribution of 0.30 sen a unit, PHB and MAM said in a joint-statement today.

“For institutional unit holders holding more than 500,000 units, the excess units will be eligible for a basic income distribution of 2.30 sen a unit.

“As such, the interim income distribution for the institutional unit holders will range between 2.30 sen per unit to 2.60 sen per unit, depending on the number of units held,” they said.

The income distribution is expected to benefit about 75,000 Bumiputera unit holders as well as 14 Bumiputera institutions.

PHB and MAM said the income distribution is tax-exempted and will be credited directly into the unit holder’s bank account on April 14, 2020.

“As for those who invested through the Employees Provident Fund Members Investment Scheme, the sum will be credited into Account 1,” they added.

Meanwhile, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent Movement Control Order (MCO) which has affected businesses in the nation, PHB’s managing director Datuk Mahmud Fauzi Muda said the company is finalising a rental relief programme to assist affected retail tenants at their malls as well as other buildings. — Bernama