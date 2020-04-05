PetroVietnam says Q1 net profit likely halved to US$188.5m

PetroVietnam oil tanks are pictured in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

HANOI, April 5 — PetroVietnam's net profit in the first quarter of this year likely fell 50.8 per cent from a year earlier to US$188.5 million (RM821 million) due to low oil prices and weak demand due to the new coronavirus, Vietnam's state oil firm said on Sunday.

Its revenue in the January-March period likely fell 13 per cent to 88.3 trillion dong (RM16.2 billion), the company said in a statement outlining its preliminary results.

The company, formally known as Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, said on Wednesday it was cutting employee salaries as part of its efforts to cut costs by 15-30 per cent. — Reuters