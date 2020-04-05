MCO: Johor Fama intensifies efforts to promote online sales

A vegetable trader is seen arranging fresh produce at a wet market in Petaling Jaya March 25,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, April 5 — The Johor Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) is intensifying efforts to promote the sales of agro-food products through its online platform throughout the movement control order (MCO) period.

State Agricultrue, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Samsolbari Jamali said since March 20 until yesterday, the www.agrobazaar.com.my portal had received 1,500 orders involving a sales value of RM200,000.

“This initiative (online sale) not only gives consumers the convenience of purchasing food items but also helps farmers to market their products during the MCO period,” he told reporters after visiting the Datin Halimah permanent farmers’ market here today.

Samsolbari said at the moment, the online sale service in the state was only available at the Datin Halimah permanent farmers’ market and the Johor Bahru Fama Operations Centre in Jalan Tampoi here with all orders and deliveries were handled by Fama staff.

Meanwhile, he said the public could also purchase direct-from-farm food products throughout the MCO period at Controlled Fresh Market (PST) outlets or five permanent farmers’ markets in the state as well as the Johor Bahru Fama Operations Centre.

He said the five permanent farmers’ markets were Datin Halimah and Permas Jaya, here; Bukit Gambir in Muar; Endau in Mersing and the Mersing Community and Caravan Market.

“It is also part of efforts to expand the marketing channels for farmers especially 1,410 Fama contract farmers in the state,” he said. — Bernama