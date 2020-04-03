Short-term rates close stable on BNM’s operations

Bank Negara moved to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Short-term interbank rates ended stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The surplus in the conventional system decreased to RM50.59 billion from RM54.82 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it fell to RM27.83 billion from RM31 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank conducted two conventional money market tenders, two Qard tenders and two reverse repo tenders.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM50.60 billion conventional money market tender and a RM27.80 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for three-day money.

The central bank also revised the Murabahah overnight tender to RM27.8 billion from RM26.6 billion.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 2.48 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates were pegged at 2.54 per cent, 2.58 per cent and 2.63 per cent, respectively. — Bernama