Mah Sing, Sime Darby Property pitch in to fight Covid-19

Mah Sing Group Managing Director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum presents a mock cheque to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at a ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya, April 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Mah Sing Group Bhd, together with Mah Sing Foundation (MSF), has donated RM4.1million in support of the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

Mah Sing founder and group managing director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum said the group will continue to work hand-in-hand with the government and other relevant bodies to curb the pandemic.

“Together with MSF, the Group has donated 100,000 face masks to keep the frontliners safe, of which the first 60,000 pieces were meant for the Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Selangor, comprising 30,000 pieces each.

“In addition, the Group has also donated RM50,000 to the Johor Disaster Fund for the purchase of protective equipment for the healthcare frontliners,” he said in a statement, urging corporates to join and play a part in mitigating the spread of Covid-19.

Leong Hoy Kum presented a mock cheque to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at a ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya today.

The Prime Minister also received, on behalf of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), a donation pledge of 20 heavy-duty critical-care ventilators worth RM3.9 million, which will be distributed to hospitals in need.

Mah Sing Foundation recently contributed RM100,000 worth of medical supplies to medical institutions in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei Province, in collaboration with Malaysian relief organisations #OpsHarapan, which had direct access to hospitals there.

Meanwhile, Sime Darby Property is organising the #BERSAMA movement and inviting Malaysians to send their thank you letters, poems, pictures or hand-drawn notes to the frontliners.

Sime Darby Property acting group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Hashimi Albakri Wan Ahmad Amin Jaffri said the #BERSAMA campaign was one way for the company to recognise the sacrifices of those who have been working tirelessly for the nation.

“You can post your messages on the Terima Kasih wall on the Sime Darby Property’s co-creation platform (dtoideas.com) from now until April 14.

“Through the 14-day #BERSAMA movement, we will highlight 14 different professions and industries of frontliners and aim to gather 5,000 of these special notes, which will then be distributed to the unsung heroes,” he said in a statement.

Hashimi Albakri said Sime Darby Property and its foundation, Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD) have allocated more than RM5.3 million for the battle against Covid-19 to assist the frontliners and community at large.

“We have contributed RM4 million to the GLC and GLIC Disaster Response Network (GDRN) to provide streamlined support for medical supplies, personal protective equipment and ventilators to hospitals, district health clinics and frontliners with the support of the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Pharmaniaga Bhd.

“We have also allocated RM150,000 to our Community Outreach Fund to provide essential items and groceries, among others, to the B40 (bottom 40 per cent of the household group) community within our townships who are affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

On top of that, a further RM250,000 has been donated to the Covid-19 Fund under NADMA, he added. — Bernama