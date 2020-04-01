Iraq oil earnings slashed in half in March after price crash

Iraq is facing a deficit after their revenue did not meet projections for oil prices . — Reuters pic

BAGHDAD, April 1 — Iraq’s revenues from crude sales dropped by nearly half in March, its oil ministry said today, as a global price crash stokes fears of collapse for the petrol giant.

The second-biggest crude producer in the Opec oil cartel, Iraq sold 105 million barrels in March, earning US$2.99 billion (RM13.03 billion), according to an oil ministry statement.

In February, it sold fewer barrels — 98.3 million—but earned nearly twice as much at US$5.5 billion.

The difference is due to plummeting prices, with Brent North Sea crude sinking to US$25.11 today, the lowest price in 18 years.

The slump is due to a price war between major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as a drop in demand caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Iraqi oil trades at about US$4 less than the benchmark price, with Oil Minister Thamer Ghadban telling local media this week that his country’s crude was selling for US$21 a barrel.

That is worrisome for Iraq, where oil revenues make up more than 90 percent of the state budget in the absence of significant alternative industries.

Officials had drafted a 2020 budget based on estimates Iraqi crude would sell for US$56 per barrel.

At that rate, Iraq would face a monthly deficit of US$4 billion just to keep the government running and pay salaries to its bloated public sector, the International Energy Agency estimated last month.

Iraqi officials have told AFP they are considering a range of cost-cutting measures to trim the budget but have yet to finalise their plans. — AFP