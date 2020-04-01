Bursa Malaysia asks shareholders to participate, vote remotely at AGM

Shareholders are advised to vote remotely. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd will put in place added safety measures at its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was postponed from its original date of March 31 to April 29, 2020, to ensure the health and safety of all its shareholders.

Following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) nationwide and the unprecedented conditions caused by COVID-19, Bursa Malaysia is implementing various safety measures that reflect these concerns.

Most notably, shareholders are strongly advised to participate and vote remotely at its 43rd AGM using the available Remote Participation and Voting (RPV) facilities, it said in a statement today.

To do so, they will need to pre-register online.

With the RPV facilities, a shareholder may exercise his right to participate, including placing questions to the Board and Management of the company, as well as voting at the AGM, from the comfort of their home.

These safety measures are also necessary to enable Bursa Malaysia to comply with the directives and guidelines imposed by the government and relevant authorities relating to public gatherings or events.

“Shareholders can also appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy and indicate the voting instructions in the Proxy Form if they are not able to attend the AGM via RPV facilities,” it said.

Bursa Malaysia will continue to monitor the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. — Bernama