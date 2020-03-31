ABM assures availability of essential banking services during MCO

People are seen using the ATM machine at a Bank Islam branch in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) has given an assurance that essential banking services of its member banks including the processing and approval of loans will continue to be made available while the nation is observing the movement control order (MCO).

In a statement today, ABM said its member banks have remained steadfast and committed to assisting bank customers, whether they are individuals, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) or corporations.

However, the association said despite the availability of banking services during the MCO, the processing time for loan applications may experience some delays as certain services that are crucial in the evaluation and approval are currently experiencing service disruptions.

“We also wish to notify bank customers that the processing of loan applications is currently being carried out remotely during the MCO to ease any backlogs and delays, in order to ensure the priorities and needs of bank customers are addressed accordingly,” it said.

Additionally, it said due to the high volume of calls and emails received by member banks during this period, there may also be delays in answering calls or in email responses provided by customer contact centres.

Useful links to member banks are available here: https://www.abm.org.my/assistance-for-eligibleborrowers-affected-by-covid-19. — Bernama