US stocks open higher ahead of Senate vote on stimulus bill

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, March 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 25 — Wall Street stocks opened higher today as markets awaited a vote on a US$2 trillion (RM8.9 trillion) package agreed by congressional leaders to boost the US economy ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak.

A couple of minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.4 per cent at 20,992.28.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent to 2,452.14, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.1 per cent to 7,425.40.

Yesterday, the Dow soared 11.4 per cent, notching its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933 after a big pullback due to the virus. — AFP