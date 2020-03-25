Facebook says coronavirus hits advertising sales

Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California April 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 — Facebook Inc said on Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak was undercutting sales of the advertising that accounts for nearly all of its revenue, even as more users spend time on the social network during virus-related lockdowns.

“We don’t monetise many of the services where we’re seeing increased engagement, and we’ve seen a weakening in our ads business in countries taking aggressive actions to reduce the spread of Covid-19,” the company said in a statement.

Facebook shares fell about 1 per cent after hours following an 8.7 per cent rise in regular trade.

The company said messaging across its platforms had increased more than 50 per cent over the last month in many of the worst affected countries. In Italy specifically, users have been spending 70 per cent more time in its apps.

Group calling with three or more participants increased by over 1,000 per cent in Italy in the last month.

Facebook declined a request for comment on precisely which of its markets were experiencing adverse business impact or the magnitude of that impact.

The company’s statement echoes similar industry guidance the day before from Twitter Inc, which reported a boost in active users but pulled its first-quarter revenue outlook and forecast an operating loss due to the outbreak.

Many advertisers have pulled marketing budgets to rein in costs because of virus-related uncertainty. Some are also apparently hesitant to advertise alongside coronavirus discussions for fear of associating their brands with the sensitive topic. — Reuters