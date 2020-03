US benchmark West Texas Intermediate jumped 17.2 per cent to nearly US$24 a barrel, a day after plunging 24 per cent. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 18 — US oil prices rebounded by 17 per cent Thursday after hitting their lowest levels since 2002, as the European Central Bank launched a massive bond-buying scheme to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate jumped 17.2 per cent to nearly US$24 a barrel, a day after plunging 24 per cent. London's Brent crude was up 8.5 per cent at US$27 a barrel. — AFP