Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the opening bell, March 10, 2020 in New York. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 18 — Wall Street stocks resumed their downward slide early today as the economic toll mounts from the rapid near-shutdown of key industrial and services sectors.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 20,102.12, down more than 1,100 points or 5.4 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 4.9 per cent to 2,404.96, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 4.5 per cent to 7,003.31. — AFP