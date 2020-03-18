Former TM COO is Celcom’s newest COO

Imri Mokhtar is Celcom’s new chief operating officer. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Imri Mokhtar has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer at Celcom. His appointment will take effect from May 1, 2020 and he will lead the technology, digital transformation and various corporate functions within the enabler group.

Celcom CEO, Idham Nawawi said, “Celcom is steadfastly steering into 2020 with a determination to maintain our industry leadership position for the largest network in Malaysia, together with our aspiration towards becoming the Nation’s Most Inspiring Digital Organisation. This new appointment is timely as we are setting a clear focus towards Operational Excellence and drive growth through innovation, digitisation and new business areas.”

Before joining Celcom, Imri was the former COO at Telekom Malaysia. He was also the acting Group CEO from November 2018 to June 2019, after the resignation of former acting Group CEO Datuk Bazlan Osman. Prior to that, Imri was the Executive Vice President for Unifi and was responsible for TM’s converged services which include phone, broadband, mobile, TV and WiFi. He was also the director for Webe Digital, which is a subsidiary company of TM.

It was reported that Imri Mokhtar was recommended by the Ministry of Finance for the top role. Eventually, the group appointed former Celcom CTO, Datuk Noor Kamarul as the Group CEO. — SoyaCincau