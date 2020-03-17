US industry gains in March, economists warn it won’t last

US factories in March posted what may be their last gain in output for some months. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 17 — US factories in March posted what may be their last gain in output for some months, as firms brace for the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Total industrial production gained a better-than-expected 0.6 per cent compared to February, but that was inflated by a 7.1 per cent jump in utilities as cooler weather boosted the demand for heating, the Federal Reserve reported.

Manufacturing eked out a tiny increase, but is down 0.4 per cent compared to February 2019, according to the data.

A large gain in motor vehicles and parts production also boosted the total, but the Fed said if that increase is excluded, along with the drop in civilian aircraft due to Boeing’s MAX production halt, manufacturing output was unchanged.

The mining sector, hit by plunging global oil prices, fell 1.5 per cent in the month.

The data is “more ancient history,” Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said, warning that as the virus ripples through the economy, a double-digit drop “seems inevitable.”

The report already showed some signs of the pandemic’s impact, Shepherdson said, but “that’s nothing compared to what’s coming in the wake of the US domestic turmoil triggered by the virus. Production will plummet in March and April as demand drops; firms will prefer to run down inventory instead.”

And any manufacturers that try to remain online will struggle to find inputs and materials, analysts at Oxford Economics said in a note. — AFP