Seoul stocks extend headlong slide to fifth consecutive day, Korean won at 10-year low

A currency dealer, wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus, looks at electronic boards showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) and exchange rate between the US dollar and South Korean won, at a dealing room of a bank in Seoul March 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, March 17 — South Korean stocks suffered an extended rout on Tuesday, falling sharply for the fifth consecutive session as abysmal investor sentiment failed to improve despite a set of drastic monetary easing policies around the globe, reported Yonhap news agency.

The Korean won sank to the lowest in 10 years against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) surrendered 42.42 points, or 2.47 per cent, to close at 1,672.44, the lowest closing since October 5, 2011, when the corresponding figure was 1,666.52 points.

Trading volume was moderate at 641 million shares worth 9.5 trillion won (US$7.65 billion), with losers far outnumbering gainers 635 to 238.

After falling more than 4 per cent at the opening bell, the market trimmed some of the losses, and briefly stayed in positive terrain, as individuals and institutions sought bargains, offsetting another selling spree by foreign investors.

On Monday, the Bank of Korea (BOK) slashed its policy rate by half a percentage point to an all-time low of 0.75 per cent to add more liquidity into the economy as well as calm market turmoil.

South Korea’s key rate had been at 1.25 per cent since October.

“Despite the rate cut from the central bank, the market is facing jitters as investors are still dumping shares on virus-ridden fear,” said Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities Co. — Bernama